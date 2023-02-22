‘Stirling Swindler’ accused denied bail
Sibabalwe Smondile, 29, to remain in custody for the duration of his fraud trial
Premium
By Ziyanda Zweni - 22 February 2023
An East London man who became known as the “Stirling Swindler” for allegedly duping businesses and individuals out of thousands of rand will remain in custody for the duration of his trial...
‘Stirling Swindler’ accused denied bail
Sibabalwe Smondile, 29, to remain in custody for the duration of his fraud trial
An East London man who became known as the “Stirling Swindler” for allegedly duping businesses and individuals out of thousands of rand will remain in custody for the duration of his trial...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos