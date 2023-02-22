×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

WATCH LIVE | Finance minister Enoch Godongwana delivers 2023 budget speech

By TIMESLIVE - 22 February 2023

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana is delivering the 2023 budget speech to the National Assembly in the Cape Town City Hall on Wednesday amid ongoing power cuts, disastrous floods and a rising cost of living.

In his state of the nation address on February 9, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced government plans to address the energy crisis and prevailing socio-economic challenges. Godongwana will provide details of spending and revenue collection proposals to implement these plans.

He is also expected also introduce the Appropriation Bill and table the Division of Revenue Bill to parliament.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Drone footage shows houses and cars submerged in water: Vaal floods
Sim Dope revealed at AKA’s memorial: How they met, their Afrikaans class & ...