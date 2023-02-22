This prompted implementation of safety measures to ensure the protection of staff, students and property.
UKZN spokesperson Normah Zondo said measures put in place included deployment of additional security personnel and seeking support from the police.
She said a group of students began marching on the campus and threw stones at security personnel.
“Despite repeated warnings to disperse, the students persisted in their actions. The security personnel used paintball guns to disperse the protesters. This march occurred not long after a series of incidents in which property was destroyed at the Pietermaritzburg and other campuses.
“In one such incident, three petrol bombs were thrown at the Centre for Visual Arts at the Pietermaritzburg campus on Tuesday night. There have also been numerous instances this week in which lectures were disrupted.”
Zondo said despite such criminal actions, university management was committed to engage stakeholders, including student leaders, to resolve challenges.
The university condemned violence and intimidation against staff and students and was committed to a safe and peaceful learning environment.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | UKZN students injured when security officers shoot 'paintball guns'
Image: screengrab
University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) students were injured when university security guards allegedly shot at them during a march at the Pietermaritzburg campus.
It is alleged the group of students, led by the student representative council, marched on Wednesday to raise concerns.
Grievances included a demand for the registration date to be extended as they claimed some students are yet to be registered. They said this was due to the university demanding 15% of the students' historical debt before they could register.
They also claimed there were students who were not yet allocated accommodation in residences.
“We were watching and even had our hands up in the air to show we are not fighting and we just want to raise our issues. We also wanted to make sure they see we do not have weapons. A lot of students are injured and some were shot more than five times,” said a student who asked not to be named.
The university confirmed the incident and said risk management services at the campus received credible information that students were planning a protest on campus and would block entrances.
This prompted implementation of safety measures to ensure the protection of staff, students and property.
UKZN spokesperson Normah Zondo said measures put in place included deployment of additional security personnel and seeking support from the police.
She said a group of students began marching on the campus and threw stones at security personnel.
“Despite repeated warnings to disperse, the students persisted in their actions. The security personnel used paintball guns to disperse the protesters. This march occurred not long after a series of incidents in which property was destroyed at the Pietermaritzburg and other campuses.
“In one such incident, three petrol bombs were thrown at the Centre for Visual Arts at the Pietermaritzburg campus on Tuesday night. There have also been numerous instances this week in which lectures were disrupted.”
Zondo said despite such criminal actions, university management was committed to engage stakeholders, including student leaders, to resolve challenges.
The university condemned violence and intimidation against staff and students and was committed to a safe and peaceful learning environment.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos