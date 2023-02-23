×

News

20-year sentence for KZN man who gunned down his wife’s lover

By MFUNDO MKHIZE - 23 February 2023
Durban high court judge Kate Pillay sentenced 44-year-old Phumlani Sangweni to 20 years’ imprisonment for killing John Bhengu. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/EVGENYI LASTOCHKIN

A KwaZulu-Natal man who shot dead his wife’s lover had a chance of “reflection to desist from his conduct” of plotting the November 2021 murder.

This is according to Durban high court judge Kate Pillay, who sentenced 44-year-old Phumlani Sangweni to 20 years’ imprisonment for killing John Bhengu.

Bhengu died from his injuries in Stanger Hospital.

“He had been purposeful and deliberate. Crimes of this nature are endemic in the country. This is despite there being avenues to resolve disputes,” said Pillay.

Sangweni was linked by cellphone records and conversations that placed him near the scene in Glendale Heights on the outskirts of KwaDukuza.

Pillay found there were exceptional circumstances that allowed her to deviate from the minimum prescribed sentence of life imprisonment.

She said Sangweni had not shown remorse as he pleaded not guilty. He also did not testify during arguments in the mitigation of sentence.

“The court could glean a glimpse of pain that the infidelity had brought to him. Common sense detects the pain of betrayal and frustration must have driven the accused on the course that he did,” said Pillay.

She felt that this did not detract from the enormity of his actions.

“The court cannot ignore the frailty of the emotions,” she added.

Pillay said the court accepted that both families had endured suffering as a result.

TimesLIVE

