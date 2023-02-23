×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News Editors Choice

Budget 2023: Rope in the private sector to fix crises, urges Busa

Business Unity SA says the private sector has not been able to convince the government to join forces and work together

By Staff Writer - 23 February 2023
Busa CEO Cas Coovadia
Busa CEO Cas Coovadia
Image: THULANI MBELE

A lack of capacity to implement the urgent reforms required to address the severe crises on several fronts requires a real partnership with the private sector, says Business Unity SA (Busa).

Ahead of the budget speech to be presented by finance minister Enoch Godongwana on Wednesday afternoon, Busa CEO Cas Coovadia said: “The private sector has, over the past four years, consistently offered to work with government to bring its capacity and resources to bear in addressing some of the crises, and we have undertaken detailed work on energy, logistics and law and order, but have not been able to convince government to partner with us.”

BUDGET 2023 | R9bn in tax relief through solar power rebate

Homeowners and business intending to invest in rooftop solar panels and other renewable energy sources to escape load-shedding will soon benefit from ...
News
11 hours ago

He highlighted the challenges as:

  • The load-shedding and broader energy crisis;
  • The severe crisis in logistics with particular emphasis on the failures at Transnet, but also related to crumbling roads infrastructure;
  • The breakdown in law and order and prevalence of organised crime;
  • The impending water crisis, and;
  • Low levels of investment.

“This is exacerbated by a seeming inability on the part of government to recognise the urgency of addressing these crises and a lack of capacity to implement much-needed interventions and reforms,” said Coovadia.

Budget 2023: ‘Concern over rising inequality as high debt, energy crisis and corruption impact on public responsibilities’

Government's debt and its impact on public spending is a concern for the the Budget Justice Coalition representing civic organisations, which says it ...
News
21 hours ago

He said business hoped Godongwana would send out a clear message that everything must be done to enable substantially greater private sector involvement in the economy.

“The budget must allocate funds, with conditions that such funds must be utilised in a way that invites, in real partnership, the private sector to work with government to make a fundamental impact on addressing the crises and instilling confidence in the country, with resultant investment and growth.”

BUDGET 2023 | Cigarettes and alcohol prices hiked

True to tradition, finance minister Enoch Godongwane has hit smokers and drinkers hard in the pocket.
News
18 hours ago

The critical areas in the budget he hoped the minister would address included giving clarity to plans for the sovereign to absorb some of Eskom’s debt, subsidies for rooftop solar power for both commercial and private citizens, checks and balances to encourage the utilisation of funds responsibly, a limit on borrowing and information on how the government will manage the real risk of greylisting by the Financial Action Task Force.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Drone footage shows houses and cars submerged in water: Vaal floods
Sim Dope revealed at AKA’s memorial: How they met, their Afrikaans class & ...