Ndumiso Lindi brings comedy from the heart
‘Boys Don’t Cry’ a standup tribute to the comedian’s late father
Image: SUPPLIED
Humour can bring healing, and for comedian Ndumiso Lindi, 40, of Johannesburg, this was prescribed by his psychologist and would blossom into his latest comedic offering.
After losing his father in 2018, Lindi transformed his grief into the standup tribute show Ndumiso Lindi Live: Boys Don’t Cry, on at the Guild Theatre on Saturday.
“Losing a parent is not an easy thing,” he said.
“My wife kind of pushed me to go to therapy, and my therapist suggested the best way to deal with grief, as an artist, was to take all this pain and put it on stage.
“She planted that seed and I took it as a challenge,” Lindi said.
The Dispatch previously reported that his late father, Lungile Isaiah Lindi, died from a stroke in 2018.
Lungile was a former social development director-general and rugby administrator who played eighthman for the Swallows Football Club in Zwelitsha.
Lungile made history by being the first black person to referee in the Pienaar Cup rugby match between the former Transvaal and Northern Transvaal in 1980.
“My dad used to complain I don’t do jokes about him, only about my mom, and now I dedicate this show to him.
“The date of the show is also his birthday — he would have turned 81 — so it’s the perfect day.
“He was very supportive of my career, but the show is not only about him, but also about everyday topics people can relate to.”
Lindi was meant to bring the show to the metro in 2020, but it was cancelled thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic.
“I was last in East London in December with the line-up of the Eastern Cape’s Finest Comedians series, but this is my second time here with a solo show.”
Boys Don’t Cry, which debuted in Johannesburg in 2019, has been on stages across the country, including Cape Town and Durban, to rave reviews.
“The show gets better the more you do it. I could’ve just got on the stage and told jokes, but I decided to challenge myself, to take the grief and pain and mix it with comedy.
“What I like is that it’s a conceptualised show — taking people on a journey, and one minute you’re laughing, the next you feel like crying.”
Lindi said he was looking forward to coming back home, where his father’s legacy lived on.
“East London, it’s my people. There’s nothing like performing for people you grew up with in your hometown, who can understand the references.
“I’m kind of expecting the people who knew him to come — and I’m expecting people to have a good time and to love what I serve them.
“I come back a couple of times every year — like they say in Joburg, people from the Eastern Cape don’t go on holiday, they go home.”
Language was potentially an issue.
“One thing I’ve picked up performing in East London is the assumption people have — when they see a person on a poster, be that black or white, they expect they will perform in vernac.
“But I don’t want people to box me in. I accommodate everybody; in Joburg I’m used to performing for a mixed audience.
“I just hope everyone will come and enjoy this.”
Catch Ndumiso Lindi Live: Boys Don’t Cry at the Guild Theatre on February 25.
Tickets are available from www.computicket.com or Shoprite and Checkers outlets at R160 for early-bird bookings and R180 on the day.
