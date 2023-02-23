×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Woman, 84, dies after heavy rains collapse her home

Eastern Cape floods death toll rises to 15 after night of terror at Libode homestead

Premium
By Lulamile Feni - 23 February 2023

An 84-year-old Eastern Cape woman has died after her house collapsed on her during heavy rainfall in the Libode area in the early hours on Monday...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Drone footage shows houses and cars submerged in water: Vaal floods
Sim Dope revealed at AKA’s memorial: How they met, their Afrikaans class & ...