×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

All systems go for Sopa — but no flash photography or pacing, please

Premium
By Sithandiwe Velaphi - 24 February 2023

There will be no camera flashes or moving up and down when premier Oscar Mabuyane is on the podium delivering the state of the province address (Sopa) in Bhisho on Friday...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Cape Town's homeless encampments set for eviction
Drone footage shows houses and cars submerged in water: Vaal floods