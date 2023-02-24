Move to clear debt so past graduates at WSU can access certificates
Premium
By Anelisa Gusha - 24 February 2023
Walter Sisulu University’s Convocation may have answered the prayers of thousands of graduates who have been struggling to get their graduation certificates because they still owe fees to the institution. ..
Move to clear debt so past graduates at WSU can access certificates
Walter Sisulu University’s Convocation may have answered the prayers of thousands of graduates who have been struggling to get their graduation certificates because they still owe fees to the institution. ..
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos