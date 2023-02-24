“Hey guys I know you are worried about me and the hogwash," she said of media reports, “but I just want to tell you that I am fine and happy,” adding “I really, really appreciate your messages of support. I am getting them, and I am reading them. Thank you.”
Stony silence over Phakeng’s UCT exit deal involves a wrangle over semantics
The stony silence from parties about the deal smoothing the departure of under-fire vice-chancellor Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng from the University of Cape Town (UCT) boils down, in part, to a dispute over semantics.
Three sources close to the ongoing debacle told TimesLIVE the parties had yet to agree on the report to be released to the public. Details of the deal, which allegedly includes a R12m golden handshake for Phakeng, were published early on Wednesday.
One source said: “It’s my understanding this is the reason there is no statement. There is disagreement about the wording.”
Two other sources concurred.
UCT says it's doing everything possible to avert staff strike over wages
UCT spokesperson Elijah Moholola said the delay in releasing the statement was not unusual.
“A statement from the council is in progress. I will share this with you once it is finalised,” said Moholola.
“It is not unusual for post-council statements to take a few days to finalise. For instance after the meeting held on December 3, communication was only issued on December 15.”
Phakeng is set to leave the top-ranked tertiary institution, which is in the midst of a governance crisis, after reaching an exit settlement with the council.
Insiders at the institution confirmed a settlement paving the way for the vice-chancellor’s departure, reportedly involving a multimillion-rand “golden handshake”, was reached during a late-night meeting of the university council on Tuesday.
The settlement involves a non-disclosure agreement.
Council chair Babalwa Ngonyama is yet to confirm what transpired on Tuesday. At the weekend, Ngonyama said the meeting would “thoroughly and thoughtfully consider options and potential resolutions” to the governance crisis.
The academic year began at UCT with student protests, a court ban on disruption, allegations of staff endangerment by the executive, denials that Phakeng had been suspended, and an independent inquiry by a panel looking into the leadership crisis and staff exodus.
Phakeng took to social media on Thursday to tell her followers she was doing well and was happy in a video in which she took on New24.
UCT says it's doing everything possible to avert staff strike over wages
“Hey guys I know you are worried about me and the hogwash," she said of media reports, “but I just want to tell you that I am fine and happy,” adding “I really, really appreciate your messages of support. I am getting them, and I am reading them. Thank you.”
Phakeng went on to promote the business of the designers of her T-shirt and earrings.
Political parties have also weighed in on the saga.
The Azanian People’s Organisation (Azapo) expressed its support for Phakeng on Thursday. The party said she was “systematically” lynched by a “seemingly dysfunctional UCT council”.
“This vindictive and bizarre development exposes UCT council for what it is — an untransformed and racist body that appears clueless about provisions of the Higher Education Act 101 that sets out their mandate to transform the higher education sector,” Azapo said.
“Azapo has been following the UCT shenanigans with concern and is convinced a plan was already in place to oust Prof Phakeng even before she went on sabbatical leave in September 2022.”
MP Chantel King and DA spokesperson on higher education said Phakeng’s “golden handshake must not derail UCT investigation”.
“The DA notes University of Cape Town vice-chancellor Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng’s golden handshake of more than R12.5m. While we can only hope her departure will lead to stability at UCT, questions regarding the governance of the university remain,” said King.
“The DA welcomes the fact that the investigation led by retired judge Lex Mpati will continue, albeit with a slightly different scope.
“It is very concerning the UCT council decided on an agreement with Prof Phakeng before the investigation could be concluded.”
WSU now in a better place — Ngcukaitobi
King said the DA hoped Mpati’s inquiry would shed light on why a report by former ombudsman Zetu Makamandela-Mguqulwa on bullying allegations appeared to have been disregarded.
“Unstable governance, as has been the case at UCT for a number of years, does not create environments conducive to excellence,” said King.
“The disruptions are detrimental to the students, staff and university’s reputation. South Africa’s institutions of higher education are often, unfortunately, the only hope young people have of earning economic emancipation. Stability at one the country’s leading universities is crucial.”
