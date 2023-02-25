×

News

Doctor, 84, who certified false death charged with fraud

The doctor claimed to have seen the body of the person he certified as dead but it turned out the person was still alive.

25 February 2023
Rorisang Kgosana
Reporter
A doctor certified the death of a person but after a R6.5m life cover claim it was found the person was still alive.

Image: 123RF/ Samsonovs

A Durban doctor, 84, has been charged with fraud for certifying the “death” of someone who was still alive.

The man was charged on Thursday by the Hawks' Durban serious commercial crime investigation unit, spokesperson Capt Simphiwe Mhlongo said.

The doctor was allegedly called by the owner of a funeral parlour to certify a death in May 2020.

The doctor claimed to have seen the person's body and certified them dead, Mhlongo said.

“As a result, a death certificate was issued by the department of home affairs and the suspects claimed that the deceased was cremated.”

A R6.5 m life cover was claimed which the insurance company investigated.

“It was discovered that the deceased was alive and the intention was to defraud the insurance company. A case of fraud was reported at Berea police station and the docket was allocated to the Hawks members for intensive investigation,” Mhlongo said.

The life policy holder, Emmanuel Ponen, 22, the claimant Merlin Munusamy, 45, and the owner of the funeral parlour, Sifiso Gabela, 47, were arrested last year.

“They were all charged for fraud and will appear in the Durban specialised commercial crime court on March 17,” Mhlongo said.

TimesLIVE

