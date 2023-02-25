Tears turn to joy for UFH student allegedly brutally assaulted by campus security
Donations pour in for Mbuso Khoza after video clip of incident went viral on social media, and his plight became known
By Vuyolwethu Sangotsha - 25 February 2023
After video clips showing Mbuso Khoza being allegedly assaulted during an altercation with University of Fort Hare security guards went viral on social media, he is picking up the pieces and registered this week for his final year as a Bachelor of Commerce student, as donations started pouring in...
