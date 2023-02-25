‘This is fun art, not fine art’
If making merry and savouring easy-to-create artworks over cocktails is your thing, then Mary Dallas’s studio is just the place
Premium
By Madeleine Chaput - 25 February 2023
Vibrant, fun artworks, splashes of colour, paint tins and brushes are some of the first things you’ll notice when walking into the Cambridge-based Quick Art and Cocktails studio...
‘This is fun art, not fine art’
If making merry and savouring easy-to-create artworks over cocktails is your thing, then Mary Dallas’s studio is just the place
Vibrant, fun artworks, splashes of colour, paint tins and brushes are some of the first things you’ll notice when walking into the Cambridge-based Quick Art and Cocktails studio...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos