×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Load-shedding improves: Now at stage 4, two levels down from last week

By TimesLIVE - 26 February 2023
Stock image
Stock image
Image: 123RF/ mushroomsartthree

Stage 4 load-shedding is being implemented from Sunday morning until further notice.

This is an improvement from last week's rolling blackouts at stage 6, which Eskom attributed to coal supply shortages as well as the now-frequent breakdowns at power stations.

Eskom had hoped to move the country to stage 4 by Thursday with stage 3 reached by the weekend.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Cape Town's homeless encampments set for eviction
Drone footage shows houses and cars submerged in water: Vaal floods