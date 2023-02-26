Stage 4 load-shedding is being implemented from Sunday morning until further notice.
This is an improvement from last week's rolling blackouts at stage 6, which Eskom attributed to coal supply shortages as well as the now-frequent breakdowns at power stations.
Eskom had hoped to move the country to stage 4 by Thursday with stage 3 reached by the weekend.
TimesLIVE
Load-shedding improves: Now at stage 4, two levels down from last week
Image: 123RF/ mushroomsartthree
TimesLIVE
