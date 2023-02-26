Hailemaryam Kiros of Ethiopia won the Osaka Marathon in 2:06:01, two seconds ahead of Victor Kiplagat of Uganda.
Mokoka misses SA marathon record by 9 sec finishing fifth in Osaka
Sports reporter
Image: Ryan Wilkisky/ BackpagePix
Stephen Mokoka became only the third South African to break the two-hour, seven-minute barrier in the marathon as he finished fifth in Osaka on Sunday in 2 hr 6 min 42 sec.
He missed Gert Thys’ 2:06:33 South African record set in Tokyo in 1999 by just nine seconds.
Hailemaryam Kiros of Ethiopia won the Osaka Marathon in 2:06:01, two seconds ahead of Victor Kiplagat of Uganda.
The 38-year-old Mokoka, fifth in this event at the 2019 world championships in Doha, improved his best time by nearly a minute.
The 2:07:40 he ran in Shanghai in November 2015 had ranked him fifth on the South African list behind Thys, Hendrick Ramaala (2:06:55), Ian Syster (2:07:06) and Josia Thugwane (2:07:28).
Now he’s second on the all-time list.
