Businesses still in dark over debt relief pleas
Protests planned if BCM does not provide update this week
By Aphiwe Deklerk - 27 February 2023
Small businesses in the Buffalo City Metro have been left in the dark over debt relief after the metro failed to update and meet them for more than a week despite assurances...
