Successful weekend of SAPS arrests
Premium
By Rosa-Karoo Loewe - 27 February 2023
Police operations proved fruitful in both the Amathole and Chris Hani districts at the weekend, with a combined 19 suspects arrested for various illegal activities including drunk driving, drug possession, disorderly behaviour and the unlawful possession of firearms...
Successful weekend of SAPS arrests
Police operations proved fruitful in both the Amathole and Chris Hani districts at the weekend, with a combined 19 suspects arrested for various illegal activities including drunk driving, drug possession, disorderly behaviour and the unlawful possession of firearms...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos