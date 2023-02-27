×

Varying stages of load-shedding this week as generation challenges endure

By TimesLIVE - 27 February 2023
Electricity imports from the Cahora Bassa hydro scheme in Mozambique have been halved to 600MW due to a tower failure on one line from that country. File photo.
Stage 4 load-shedding will be implemented until 4pm on Monday afternoon and stage 5 until 5am on Tuesday morning.

Load-shedding will be reduced to stage 3 from 5am until 4pm on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Stage 4 will be implemented from 4pm until 5am on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Electricity imports from the Cahora Bassa hydro scheme in Mozambique have been halved to 6OOMW due to a tower failure on one line from that country.

Over the weekend a generating unit each at the Arnot, Grootvlei, Kendal, Medupi and Tutuka power stations were returned to service.

However, breakdowns of a unit each at Camden, Majuba and Matimba power stations caused units to be taken offline for repairs.

Delays in returning a unit each to service at Arnot, Hendrina, Kendal, Medupi and Tutuka power stations are contributing to the capacity constraints.

Four open-cycle gas turbines at Ankerlig station are out of service until March 15 for planned maintenance.

Breakdowns amount to 16,870MW of generating capacity and 4,757MW of generating capacity is out of service for planned maintenance.

TimesLIVE

