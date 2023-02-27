Thembinkosi Africa Shongwe, the father of her youngest child, has been arrested and charged for the killing.
One of the twins was found in the kitchen, while his siblings and mother were found in another room.
In that room was the bloody axe that had seemingly been used to hack them to death.
All four were certified dead at the scene.
The Mpumalanga community safety, security and liaison department confirmed the arrest of 55-year-old Shongwe. He appeared in the Mkhondo magistrate’s court on Monday.
Department spokesperson Moeti Mmusi laid bare the grim details of Makhubu’s relationship with the suspect.
“This guy was [allegedly] very abusive. She had two protection orders against the man,” he said. “He is an Eswatini national and so was the lady, but she was married this side.”
The status of their relationship was unclear.
Mmusi explained the twins were Philisiwe's children with her late husband, while the six-year-old was the suspect's child.
Woman hacked to death along with three children had protection order against alleged killer
More details emerge in the murder of a mother, her twins and six-year-old
Reporter
Image: Gareth Wilson
A Mpumalanga woman found hacked to death along with her three children last week was living in fear and had taken out a protection order against the man accused of killing the family.
Mkhondo police on Friday night walked in on a gruesome scene in Phola Park and found the lifeless bodies of Philisiwe Makhubu, 45, twins Bandile and Luyanda Nkosi, 13, and Sphelele Makhubu, 6, in their four-room house.
Image: Supplied / SAPS
Thembinkosi Africa Shongwe, the father of her youngest child, has been arrested and charged for the killing.
One of the twins was found in the kitchen, while his siblings and mother were found in another room.
In that room was the bloody axe that had seemingly been used to hack them to death.
All four were certified dead at the scene.
The Mpumalanga community safety, security and liaison department confirmed the arrest of 55-year-old Shongwe. He appeared in the Mkhondo magistrate’s court on Monday.
Department spokesperson Moeti Mmusi laid bare the grim details of Makhubu’s relationship with the suspect.
“This guy was [allegedly] very abusive. She had two protection orders against the man,” he said. “He is an Eswatini national and so was the lady, but she was married this side.”
The status of their relationship was unclear.
Mmusi explained the twins were Philisiwe's children with her late husband, while the six-year-old was the suspect's child.
Eastern Cape man hacked to death during argument over circumcision
Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala told TimesLIVE Philisiwe had taken out a protection order against the suspect in 2020.
“He was arrested, released on parole, deported to Eswatini and came back illegally,” said Mohlala.
That arrest had been for contravention of the court order.
He faces four murder charges as well as contravention of the Immigration Act.
Shongwe made a brief appearance in court where his matter was postponed to March 27.
He opted not to apply for bail.
PODCAST | The crime problem: why it persists, trends, solutions and political will
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos