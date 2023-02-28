Bhisho forfeits R100m while schools suffer
Outcry as province’s unspent infrastructural education grant funds to be redirected to wealthier provinces
Premium
By Sithandiwe Velaphi - 28 February 2023
In a province where scores of schools desperately need upgrades, maintenance and repairs, the Eastern Cape department of education has to forfeit R100m intended for infrastructural development because it was not able to spend the money within the financial year...
