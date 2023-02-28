Filling up your car is getting more expensive, here's some alternatives and how much they cost

Motorists should expect more financial pressure as the cost of filling up a tank of fuel rises from March 1.
On Monday, the department of energy and mineral resources announced that petrol for both 93 and 95 ULP & LRP would increase by R1.27c/l in March.
With the increase, a full tank for a 1.4 Trendline Polo Vivo with a 45l tank would cost R1,032. This will be R57.15 more to fill up a tank than the previous month.
The Automobile Association (AA) said the recent increases were adding financial strain on those struggling to make ends meet.
“Any increases to fuel prices now, at a time when South Africans are grappling with, among other issues, financial pressures and rolling blackouts, are unwelcome. We again urge the government to revisit the fuel-pricing structure with a view to finding ways to mitigate against this and other possible increases in future,” it said in a statement.
Petrol will increase on Wednesday
Image: Masi Losi
Motorists feeling the pinch may want to start considering other transport modes.
Here are alternatives:
Taxi
Most people using public transport use taxis to travel to work and back home.
From Florida in Roodepoort to Johannesburg CBD a return trip costs R32 a day.
Bus
Those who always check for prices and seek to save usually use buses.
A single trip on the Johannesburg Metro bus to travel on the same route to Johannesburg CBD costs R15.40.
E-hailing services
A more expensive alternative would be e-hailing services.
From Florida to Johannesburg, using Bolt and Uber, a return trip costs more than R230 a day. Bolt has the option of taking two to three passengers using this as a lift work club and sharing the bill.
Carpool
A carpool arrangement could come in handy.
For three passengers and driver travelling in a 1.4 Trendline Polo Vivo it would cost R258 per person to fill up a full tank of R1,032.
Walk (shoes)
Buying walking shoes might also be an option for some people, in most retail sports shops walking shoes cost from R600.
Horses:
Adopting the rural style of transport might also be an option. According to farmers’ company South African Small Holder, horses range from R2,000 to more than R200,000 depending on the breed.
Bicycle
For those who feel fit enough to cycle, bicycles cost from R1,000 to R40,000.
