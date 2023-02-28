KZN cop shot suspect who wanted his firearm, and arrested a second man

One suspect was shot and injured by a KwaZulu-Natal police officer while another was arrested during a robbery for his firearm at his homestead in Richards Bay, northern KZN.

According to the sources, it is alleged that the police officer, stationed at Richards Bay, was in his bedroom when he heard people in his house on Saturday night.

It is alleged that the people were demanding the firearm from his wife, who was in the dining room.

The police officer walked from the bedroom to the dining room with his service firearm.

“When he was at the passage, he met a male with a firearm. The suspect shot him in his left hand and he returned fire by shooting twice and injuring the second suspect who was in possession of a knife and was about to stab the policeman's wife,” said police.

“He shot him in the head, he fell down and the one with the firearm ran away and fired other shots which damaged his sliding door.”