A backpack and cellphone belonging to missing 22-year-old German tourist Nick Frischke have been recovered in Cape Town.
Frischke left his Airbnb in Pinelands, Cape Town, on February 14 but never returned, prompting an extensive search on the Hangberg trail between Hout Bay and Sandy Bay where he was allegedly dropped off to go hiking.
TimesLIVE reported last week that Frischke’s visa card was found and recorded in a police logbook of stolen property.
Hout Bay community policing forum (CPF) said in a Facebook update on Tuesday that three suspects had appeared in court on Monday in connection with the man’s disappearance and had allegedly “admitted to robbing” him.
“Two more suspects will appear in court today. The victim’s backpack and cellphone were recovered and a knife. Despite intensive questioning and following up information from the suspects there is no sign of the missing hiker,” said the CPF.
Police are continuing their search for the missing tourist.
Missing German tourist’s backpack, cellphone found in Cape Town: Policing forum
Search for missing German tourist in Cape Town
German publication Bild reported on Tuesday the three suspects were charged with aggravated robbery and said the knife that was recovered had been sent for DNA testing.
The CPF on Friday denied the tourist had been found despite “a massive effort from authorities and volunteer services . The search is ongoing and despite the many rumours doing the rounds, he has not been found.
“The police investigation is at a sensitive stage and everyone is requested to avoid spreading rumours and conjecture. Please remember there are family members on social media platforms and second-hand rumours are distressing to loved ones.”
