PAC in drive to revive party as it remembers Sobukwe’s death
Premium
By Sithandiwe Velaphi - 28 February 2023
PAC president Mzwanele Nyhontso said the party would use the commemoration this year of party founder Robert Sobukwe’s death to revive its branches and educate the nation about the contribution he made to SA politics...
PAC in drive to revive party as it remembers Sobukwe’s death
PAC president Mzwanele Nyhontso said the party would use the commemoration this year of party founder Robert Sobukwe’s death to revive its branches and educate the nation about the contribution he made to SA politics...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos