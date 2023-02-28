Gerhard Ackerman, the 52-year-old man accused of running a sex abuse ring, is on the stand at the Johannesburg high court.
On Monday Ackerman revoked his right to remain silent when he made admissions to the court. He took to the stand, where he is giving his version of events.
Ackerman is accused of 738 counts of charges including rape, attempted murder, distribution of child porn and human trafficking of minor children for sexual exploitation.
One of his “clients” was co-accused human rights lawyer Paul Kennedy, who died by suicide while out on bail in 2022.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | Gerhard Ackerman who is accused of operating child sex abuse syndicate takes stand
