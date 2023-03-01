Agricultural graduates given the chance to flourish

Intern Elethu Kolweni, 28, from KwaBhaca, who graduated from Nelson Mandela University with a BTech in agricultural management, said she hoped to bring her skills back home to uplift her family.
“My family was quite excited because of the high level of unemployment and lack of knowledge, and they are hoping that this will bring opportunities,” Kolweni said.
“It’s quite amazing. I believe that I will learn a lot from this and be able to grow myself, learn and be in business.
“It’s a bit scary, but we will see. For youth, especially women, it will equip us and we will make sure that even the ones that come after us, they will get something from us.”
All graduates are being taken through an induction programme in the Nelson Mandela Bay metro, which started on Tuesday and will end on Friday with the signing of a three-way contract between the department, the host farmers and the graduates.
Graduate Sikhumbuzo Mbananga, 30, from Amalinda, who graduated with an advanced diploma in agricultural management from Nelson Mandela University, said he joined the programme as an employment opportunity.
“They told us there was a demand for it about 10 years ago, so I thought that maybe after finishing it wouldn’t be hard getting a job as a farm manager,” Mbananga said.
“This internship programme is good because there is a high unemployment rate in SA, so it will give people the confidence and ideas to start their own projects after these two years.”
Mvuyisi Mbotshelwa, the operations executive at Talitha Pharma and the Talitha Rural Enterprise Development Academy, said this would be the second intake from the programme.
“ The first is on its last month and it went fairly well. Like any programme of this nature it will have its own teething problems,” Mbotshelwa said.
“A fundamental problem was that they see themselves as potential employees.
“These are entrepreneurs — something must drive them from inside to make a contribution to the industry.”
Agricultural graduates given the chance to flourish
Two-year programme will provide practical experience for a farming life
Image: THEO JEPTHA
More than 100 agricultural graduates will spend the next two years gaining experience in the field in the hope that one day they will sow back what they learn into the country’s farming future.
In partnership with local agricultural businesses, the Eastern Cape department of rural development & agrarian reform (DRDAR) will place 120 unemployed youth under 40 into various farms across the district.
Funding for the placement programme was made possible through the Comprehensive Agricultural Support Programme (CASP).
Agrarian department head Siphokazi Ndudane said this programme aimed to widen the pool of young entrepreneurs in the agricultural space to try to address some of the province’s biggest problems.
“The Eastern Cape has the highest unemployment rate in the country, we are leading in food insecurity in the country, and we’ve got the highest number of youth that is sitting at home idling,” Ndudane said.
“The aim is not just to get them for two years — we want them to learn how they can then think for themselves on how to create the needed jobs.
“The Eastern Cape has been praised for its good soils and good weather but we have literally been stuck at the potential.”
Move to clear debt so past graduates at WSU can access certificates
Intern Elethu Kolweni, 28, from KwaBhaca, who graduated from Nelson Mandela University with a BTech in agricultural management, said she hoped to bring her skills back home to uplift her family.
“My family was quite excited because of the high level of unemployment and lack of knowledge, and they are hoping that this will bring opportunities,” Kolweni said.
“It’s quite amazing. I believe that I will learn a lot from this and be able to grow myself, learn and be in business.
“It’s a bit scary, but we will see. For youth, especially women, it will equip us and we will make sure that even the ones that come after us, they will get something from us.”
All graduates are being taken through an induction programme in the Nelson Mandela Bay metro, which started on Tuesday and will end on Friday with the signing of a three-way contract between the department, the host farmers and the graduates.
Graduate Sikhumbuzo Mbananga, 30, from Amalinda, who graduated with an advanced diploma in agricultural management from Nelson Mandela University, said he joined the programme as an employment opportunity.
“They told us there was a demand for it about 10 years ago, so I thought that maybe after finishing it wouldn’t be hard getting a job as a farm manager,” Mbananga said.
“This internship programme is good because there is a high unemployment rate in SA, so it will give people the confidence and ideas to start their own projects after these two years.”
Mvuyisi Mbotshelwa, the operations executive at Talitha Pharma and the Talitha Rural Enterprise Development Academy, said this would be the second intake from the programme.
“ The first is on its last month and it went fairly well. Like any programme of this nature it will have its own teething problems,” Mbotshelwa said.
“A fundamental problem was that they see themselves as potential employees.
“These are entrepreneurs — something must drive them from inside to make a contribution to the industry.”
OPINION | Student support can’t end with first years’ orientation
Mbotshelwa explained that those chosen to assist Talitha Pharma would be taken through training programmes accredited by the Agricultural Sector Education and Training Authority (AgriSETA).
“We will be assisting those who have that passion — coaching them to be facilitators and to start their own training programmes on animal health.”
Agrarian department chief director of human and institutional capacitation, Nomakhaya Moiloa, said that part of the programme’s criteria was to take in more female interns, with all those involved in the programme receiving a stipend of R87,000 a year, around R7,200 a month.
“The framework of this development programme is that 80% have to be those with diplomas and 20% with degrees,” Moiloa said.
“As a woman, it’s good to see that the stigma that agriculture is a man’s career is gradually falling away.
“The framework is 60% of those that we take on board should be women, and it’s good that we are getting them.
“They have applied, they have done agriculture, and it’s not just a man’s career as it used to be.
“This programme is about entrepreneurship. We can never say we are confident all of them are coming out as entrepreneurs by the time the programme ends.
“Some have resigned along the way because they got a job, and some are absorbed within those enterprises — they are so good to the point the farmer takes them full time.”
DispatchLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos