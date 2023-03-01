BCM to dock electricity purchases to recover debt

She said the city needed to take into consideration the fact that many consumers were in debt because of BCM’s billing errors.
“Also many consumers were hard hit with the application of the punitive water tariffs and these costs are now sitting in their arrears.
“We know through experience that billing issues can take years to resolve — we question how they will red-flag all those in this category and exempt them from this policy implementation.
“We foresee litigation being implemented against BCMM relating to this.
“Is the 80/20 fair? We would say not. A 60/40 would have been a fairer and more realistic measure to recoup the debt.”
EFF leader in BCM Mziyanda Hlekiso said they did not support the move.
“Everyone knows how bad the BCM is in handling ratepayers’ accounts. What they are doing now is pure exploitation of people.
“I know the auditor-general raised concerns about the city’s poor revenue collection, but they need to first sort out their billing issues.
“Many ratepayers are in arrears in BCM because they are not billed correctly.”
Ngwenya said: “The more customers in arrears purchase the electricity the more they will be servicing their debt.”
Customers with financial constraints needed to make payment arrangements with the city.
“We can sit down with you and look at your affordability.”
If you have not paid rates to Buffalo City Metro for more than a month and you buy electricity from a vendor, it will deduct 80% of the purchase to go towards your arrears.
Simply put, if you buy electricity worth R1,000 and you owe the city for rates, water and fire levies for more than a month, BCM will give you power units worth R200 and take R800 for your arrears.
This is effective from Wednesday March 1. Indigent residents will not be affected.
The measure will only be applied to prepaid customers.
Post-paid customers will be exempted from the measure for now, the city has said.
Customers who have registered billing queries with the city will also not be affected.
The city said the measure was part of a new credit control policy to improve its performance on debt collection.
City spokesperson Samkelo Ngwenya said: “In terms of the policy the municipality is permitted to implement a partial restriction of the purchase of electricity where 80% of the amount tendered will be allocated to the arrears account of the customer.
“This does not apply if the account is paid in full on or before the due date as stipulated on the monthly municipal statement, and does not apply to registered indigent customers.
“We have been implementing different ways of collecting debt from customers in arrears.
“What we were doing was that from 30 to 60 days we would block you from purchasing electricity at the vendor.
“By doing so, a customer was forced to pay the debt and thereafter buy the electricity.
“The other was that after 120 days the city would block customers from their mini-substations so that they could not access electricity.
“This time we will no longer block arrears customers from buying at the vendors. This new measure is a way of assisting customers to service their debt.”
Beacon Bay Ratepayers Association chair Malcolm Symons said the implementation of the city’s credit control policy had been sadly lacking.
“It is for this reason that they find themselves with the huge debts owed by consumers and then write them off,” he said.
“If consumers owe money they must pay as they have used the electricity.
“If blocking them is the only way to get debtors to pay then I see no problem. If you use, you pay. That’s fair.”
Sue Bentley, the DA leader in BCM, said the city was experiencing a “serious cash crunch so I can understand that they need to recoup what is owed to them”.
“Many consumers can afford to pay but do not — this debt must be recovered and the municipality needs to be intentional about doing that,” she said.
“However, with our electricity costs being one of the highest in the country, with our rates being higher than many other municipalities, the downturn in the economy as a result of Covid-19, and the devastating effects of load-shedding, I believe BCM is stretching too far in trying to recover 80% from every prepaid electricity purchaser in debt.”
