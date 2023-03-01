Fort Hare accused of fielding WSU student in soccer team
University sports staff in hot water after USSA launches probe
Premium
By Vuyolwethu Sangotsha and Anathi Wulushe - 01 March 2023
Four University of Fort Hare staff members are under investigation amid claims that the institution’s football team fielded a student from Walter Sisulu University...
Fort Hare accused of fielding WSU student in soccer team
University sports staff in hot water after USSA launches probe
Four University of Fort Hare staff members are under investigation amid claims that the institution’s football team fielded a student from Walter Sisulu University...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos