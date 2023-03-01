Life of ailing Dutywa boy hangs by a thread during power cuts
Family pleads for help as son depends on oxygen machine for his survival
Premium
By Ziyanda Zweni - 01 March 2023
The family of a four-year-old Dutywa boy whose life hangs by the thread every time load-shedding hits is appealing for help to ease his suffering...
Life of ailing Dutywa boy hangs by a thread during power cuts
Family pleads for help as son depends on oxygen machine for his survival
The family of a four-year-old Dutywa boy whose life hangs by the thread every time load-shedding hits is appealing for help to ease his suffering...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos