A security guard and his nursing partner have been arrested for possessing unlicensed firearms, including an R5 assault rifle with 68 rounds of ammunition.
Siviwe Mgijima, 35, who works for Section One Security company in Mthatha, and his partner Babalwa Kusasa, 42, were arrested at Fortgale in Mthatha on February 23.
They appeared in the Mthatha magistrate’s court on Monday charged with possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.
Kusasa was released on R1,000 bail while Mgijima was remanded in custody.
The case against the two was postponed to March 3 for Mgijima’s formal bail application.
Hawks spokesperson Capt Yolisa Mgolodela said last week the provincial cash-in-transit (CIT) task team of the Hawks, in a joint-operation with Mthatha Local Criminal Record Centre (LCRC), Mthatha Tactical Response Team (TRT) and OR Tambo District police, arrested the couple over the weekend.
Mthatha security guard, partner arrested for unlicensed firearms and ammo
Image: 123RF
A security guard and his nursing partner have been arrested for possessing unlicensed firearms, including an R5 assault rifle with 68 rounds of ammunition.
Siviwe Mgijima, 35, who works for Section One Security company in Mthatha, and his partner Babalwa Kusasa, 42, were arrested at Fortgale in Mthatha on February 23.
They appeared in the Mthatha magistrate’s court on Monday charged with possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.
Kusasa was released on R1,000 bail while Mgijima was remanded in custody.
The case against the two was postponed to March 3 for Mgijima’s formal bail application.
Hawks spokesperson Capt Yolisa Mgolodela said last week the provincial cash-in-transit (CIT) task team of the Hawks, in a joint-operation with Mthatha Local Criminal Record Centre (LCRC), Mthatha Tactical Response Team (TRT) and OR Tambo District police, arrested the couple over the weekend.
Woman hacked to death along with three children had protection order against alleged killer
“The joint-team acted on information received about Siviwe Mgijima working for Section One Security company in Mthatha possessing unlicensed firearms on February 25,” she said.
The team visited the security guard at his work in Mthatha the same day.
“Preliminary investigation led to the search of the premises in Fortgale where an R5 rifle with 45 rounds of ammunition was allegedly found underneath the bed.
“The team also went to Mgijima’s rental room in Ngangelizwe township where a 9mm pistol with 15 rounds of ammunition were found,” she said
On Saturday, the team went to Marekana informal settlement in Kokstad where they recovered another 9mm pistol with eight rounds of ammunition in Mgijima’s shack.
Two arrested after cops find marked police van allegedly used in hijackings
“This brings it to a total of three firearms and 68 rounds of ammunition seized.
“A white Toyota Fortuner which belongs to Kusasa, which was allegedly used in the commission of cash-in-transit incidents in the area, was also seized,” Mgolodela said
Hawks acting provincial head Brig Vanessa Hastings commended the team in its determination to stamp out criminal activities in the Eastern Cape.
DispatchLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos