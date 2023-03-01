OR Tambo region has the power, says Holomisa
Old hydroelectricity scheme from apartheid days could be reactivated to feed the grid, says UDM leader
Premium
By Lulamile Feni - 01 March 2023
UDM leader Bantu Holomisa says the OR Tambo region should soon be feeding electricity into the grid...
OR Tambo region has the power, says Holomisa
Old hydroelectricity scheme from apartheid days could be reactivated to feed the grid, says UDM leader
UDM leader Bantu Holomisa says the OR Tambo region should soon be feeding electricity into the grid...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos