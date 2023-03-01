×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Port St Johns brought to standstill as protesters demand mayor’s head

Premium
By Sikho Ntshobane - 01 March 2023

Port St Johns came to a standstill on Monday and Tuesday with protesting  residents calling for their mayor, Nomvuzo Mlombile-Cingo, to be removed...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Man accused of child sex abuse syndicate takes the stand
SAPS Special Task Force shows off skills at UAE SWAT challenge, taking top spot ...