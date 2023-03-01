Solar power frees East London primary school from Eskom’s clutches
Premium
By Rosa-Karoo Loewe - 01 March 2023
After five years of planning and a huge amount of fundraising, Stirling Primary School has switched to a new solar-powered electricity system, ensuring its lights stay on during load-shedding. ..
Solar power frees East London primary school from Eskom’s clutches
After five years of planning and a huge amount of fundraising, Stirling Primary School has switched to a new solar-powered electricity system, ensuring its lights stay on during load-shedding. ..
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos