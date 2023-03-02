“He seemed to be accepting that he was leaving the building.
Evicted pensioner 'jumps to his death' from Durban care facility
Senior reporter
Image: 123RF/sondem
A pensioner who was evicted from a Durban care facility after living there illegally for five years allegedly jumped to his death on Wednesday.
The Association for the Aged (Tafta), which manages the residence, said the incident was being investigated by police.
Tafta CEO Femada Shamam told TimesLIVE residents and staff were receiving trauma counselling after the incident at Langeler Towers on the beachfront.
“The gentleman moved in on a one-year rental agreement in 2017.
“When his lease expired we did not renew it for a number of reasons, one being that he had not adjusted well to communal living, as we have cluster living at Langeler Towers.”
Shamam said Tafta started an eviction process in 2018 after informing him.
“It's not something we take lightly. Whenever we are dealing with older people, it's about engagement with them and their family first.”
Shamam said after discussions were held with the pensioner, they sent him an attorney's letter asking to vacate, but he did not budge.
“We followed the next logical step, which was to apply for the eviction order. It took us this long to secure it because of the Covid-19 pandemic and surgery that he had. We continued to provide support services that he needed, even though there was a legal process in place.”
A court finally granted the eviction order in January this year and he was given an option to appeal the decision, which he did not.
“He seemed to be accepting that he was leaving the building.
“We were shocked when this happened. In terms of the court order, eThekwini municipality, as one of the respondents, had to secure alternative accommodation as he is a state pensioner.”
Shamam said the municipality did this.
“He was not happy because he had to pay rental and utilities, but that was the most affordable option for him.
“From the time he moved to the building in 2017, he maintained he had no family in Durban, only a sister in Australia. On the day of his death we met his brother and found out he had a big family. He had not disclosed this to us.
“This is a tragedy and we want to handle the matter sensitively,” she said.
Police didn't respond to queries.
TimesLIVE
