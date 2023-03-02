Ex-Dispatch editor appointed publisher of online TimesLIVE
By Dispatch Reporter - 02 March 2023
Former Daily Dispatch (http://www.dispatchlive.co.za) editor Bongani Siqoko has been appointed publisher of TimesLIVE, the online flagship of Arena Holdings, which also owns national and regional newspaper titles including the Daily Dispatch and The Herald...
Ex-Dispatch editor appointed publisher of online TimesLIVE
