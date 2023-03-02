Loss of infrastructure funding ‘criminal’, Trollip says
Not the first time crucial grant money for schools has had to be redirected to other provinces
Premium
By Sithandiwe Velaphi - 02 March 2023
The Eastern Cape department of education’s inability to spend its infrastructural grant while schools are in dire need of infrastructure repairs and maintenance is a disgrace and criminal, ActionSA’s provincial chair Athol Trollip says...
Loss of infrastructure funding ‘criminal’, Trollip says
Not the first time crucial grant money for schools has had to be redirected to other provinces
The Eastern Cape department of education’s inability to spend its infrastructural grant while schools are in dire need of infrastructure repairs and maintenance is a disgrace and criminal, ActionSA’s provincial chair Athol Trollip says...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos