Mbombela man claims more than R10m in Lotto jackpot

A 40-year-old Mbombela (Nelspruit) man working in the security sector who has become a multimillionaire, bagging R10,996,254.50 in the Lotto jackpot draw, says he will use his winnings to pay his debts.
The man said he will continue to work and though he has no plans to tell his entire family about his newfound wealth, he says he will be helping them as and when the need arises.
Ithuba said the man who played on the Nedbank banking app has claimed his winnings in the Lotto jackpot draw — number 2303 — which took place on January 28 2023.
The man said this is not the first time he has won in the National Lottery jackpot and said he previously won R84,000 in one of the Sportstakegames.
He has also frequently won prizes on the fifth or fourth division payouts from the Lotto and PowerBall games.
“I have always been hopeful that I would one day win the main jackpot, that is why I have continued to play,” he said.
Meanwhile, a search is on for a player from Mthatha, in the Eastern Cape, who won Saturday’s Lotto Plus 1 jackpot of R3,495,804.50 from draw number 2311.
Ithuba said the ticket was purchased at Super Spar and Tops Savoy.
Ithuba has encouraged all Mthatha players who played the Lotto plus 1 game at these outlets to check their tickets.
Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza has congratulated the winners.
“We congratulate our latest Lotto Plus 1 millionaire from Mthatha, who played through a retailer, and is yet to claim their winnings. We also congratulate our Mbombela Lotto winner who won playing on the Nedbank banking app” said Mabuza.
