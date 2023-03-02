Former Paralympian and convicted murderer Oscar Pistorius might soon be released on parole.
His attorney Julian Knight confirmed to TimesLIVE his parole hearing will be on March 31.
Pistorius was convicted of culpable homicide in 2014 for killing his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp on Valentine’s Day in 2013.
His conviction was overturned to murder in 2015. A six-year sentence imposed by the Pretoria high court in 2016 was set aside by the Supreme Court of Appeal and replaced with a sentence of 13 years and five months.
Tania Koen, an attorney representing Reeva’s parents, said they were aware of the hearing.
“We were notified by the department of correctional services about the parole hearing.
“We also note Pistorius, like any offender, is entitled to parole after serving a certain portion of his sentence. That is all we can say on the matter,” Koen said.
Oscar Pistorius parole hearing later this month
