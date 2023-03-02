The Bryanston, Johannesburg, house of actress Moitheri “Terry” Pheto, which was allegedly built with funds siphoned from the National Lotteries Commission (NLC), will be auctioned on Thursday.
The Tsotsi movie star was linked to a property fraud matter in November where the SIU obtained a high court preservation order to freeze nine luxury properties in Gauteng, a BMW 420i and two Ocean Basket franchises on the East Rand. Their combined value is about R25m linked to Pheto and others.
“The SIU investigations have found that the money used for the purchase of the land and construction of the home came from non-profit organisations that received NLC funding meant for the rollout of a public campaign and culturally sensitive medical intervention projects aimed at achieving traditional circumcision practice.
“After the preservation order was granted, Pheto’s legal representatives contacted the SIU and the Asset Forfeiture Unit indicating that they will not contest the preservation order granted by the high court,” said the SIU.
The auctioning of Pheto’s home is a continuation of the implementation of the SIU investigation outcomes and consequence management to recover assets and financial losses suffered by state institutions and/or to prevent further losses.
TimesLIVE
Terry Pheto's house 'built with lottery money' to be auctioned
Reporter
Image: Thapelo Morebudi/Sunday Times
The Bryanston, Johannesburg, house of actress Moitheri “Terry” Pheto, which was allegedly built with funds siphoned from the National Lotteries Commission (NLC), will be auctioned on Thursday.
The Tsotsi movie star was linked to a property fraud matter in November where the SIU obtained a high court preservation order to freeze nine luxury properties in Gauteng, a BMW 420i and two Ocean Basket franchises on the East Rand. Their combined value is about R25m linked to Pheto and others.
“The SIU investigations have found that the money used for the purchase of the land and construction of the home came from non-profit organisations that received NLC funding meant for the rollout of a public campaign and culturally sensitive medical intervention projects aimed at achieving traditional circumcision practice.
“After the preservation order was granted, Pheto’s legal representatives contacted the SIU and the Asset Forfeiture Unit indicating that they will not contest the preservation order granted by the high court,” said the SIU.
The auctioning of Pheto’s home is a continuation of the implementation of the SIU investigation outcomes and consequence management to recover assets and financial losses suffered by state institutions and/or to prevent further losses.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos