Former KZN guidance counsellor sentenced to life for rape, sexual assault of pupils
Image: 123RF/Stockstudio44
Former Pietermaritzburg guidance counsellor Darren Goddard began serving his life term on Thursday after being found guilty of the rape and sexually assault of pupils he was counselling in his office on a primary school’s premises.
Pietermaritzburg high court judge Kate Pillay has granted him leave to appeal to the Supreme Court of Appeal against his convictions. But she declined to extend his bail pending this application.
She sentenced him to life imprisonment for rape and 17 years for other offences.
Pillay convicted Goddard, 38, in March last year on six of 15 charges relating to the rape and sexual assault of nine boys he was counselling while employed at the school between 2012 and 2016, when he was arrested.
He was also convicted on a charge of possession of pornography.
Pillay said he had abused and betrayed his victims’ trust by using them for his own sexual gratification, and had shown no remorse.
Goddard had pleaded not guilty, saying that his victims were being “imaginative” and not telling the truth.
National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said during sentencing proceedings senior state advocate Attie Truter submitted victim impact statements of some of the children and their parents, facilitated by KwaZulu-Natal deputy director for court preparation Roelien Wiesner.
“Their statements spoke of how the man had gained their confidence only to break their trust and violate their rights. The parents said that the man’s actions have had irreparable effects, not only on the affected children but their families. One child said that after the abuse he became withdrawn and angry. He felt uncomfortable around males and did not trust his teachers,” she said
“The National Prosecuting Authority welcomes the finalisation of this matter. We hope it will have the necessary deterrent effect. We commend the work by the prosecution and other partners.”
The provincial education department also welcomed the sentence.
“As a caring government we place our trust in our educators and counsellors to carry out their duties with dignity and respect. Our community expects a high level of morality within the law. We welcome the sentence and will not allow our learners to be abused,” said MEC Mbalenhle Frazer.
