Grandad returns to university to complete interrupted studies
Adrian February the oldest student to be elected to Rhodes’s SRC
Premium
By Sivenathi Gosa - 03 March 2023
After his youngest daughter wrote her matric, Adrian February decided to further his academic career by upgrading his grade 12 in 2019 — which led him to register as an undergraduate at Rhodes University in 2020...
Grandad returns to university to complete interrupted studies
Adrian February the oldest student to be elected to Rhodes’s SRC
After his youngest daughter wrote her matric, Adrian February decided to further his academic career by upgrading his grade 12 in 2019 — which led him to register as an undergraduate at Rhodes University in 2020...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos