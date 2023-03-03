In the alert, the US embassy mentioned the negative impact load-shedding has on daily life and alerted its citizens to the increase in crime during power cuts.
“These planned electricity outages negatively affect private residences, businesses, municipal lighting, traffic lights, and hotels. Rolling blackouts can also impact water availability and safety, internet connectivity, cellphone network coverage, fuel pumps (and therefore fuel availability), residential security features, and the food supply.
“Additionally, power outages have the potential to increase crime; for example, traffic jams when lights are out provide opportunities for smash-and-grab crime and residences can be targeted when lights are out and security systems are not functioning. Further, ongoing conditions have led to an increase in protests and demonstrations, and in some cases civil unrest, throughout the country.”
International relations and co-operation minister Naledi Pandor described the security alert as “surprising” and “odd”.
“I don’t recall such alerts being issued when California had blackouts and outages.
“I found it rather an odd warning, but there have been many of these surprise warnings and none of what is warned about has come to fruition,” she said.
TimesLIVE
Gungubele reassures SA after US alert warning to stockpile food and emergency supplies
Reporter
Image: GCIS.
Minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele has reassured South Africans that they are safe after a reported US alert warning to its citizens living in and travelling to South Africa to stockpile food and emergency supplies.
The alert by the US embassy was announced after President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a national state of disaster on energy last month.
Speaking during a media briefing on Thursday, Gungubele said the cabinet noted the alert issued.
“It indicated a level 2 travel advisory was in effect, advising them to exercise increased caution due to crime and civil unrest and to stockpile three days worth of supplies, medicines and first aid supplies.
“Government continuously monitors all areas that impact on our nation. Any concern is acted upon swiftly to ensure the safety of everyone in the country. Should there be any risks detected, the government will be the first to inform the public,” said Gungubele.
Nothing the US has warned about has come to fruition: Naledi Pandor
