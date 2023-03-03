Three Wits security officers injured after allegedly being assaulted by protesting students

Three private security officers were injured at Wits University afterthey were allegedly assaulted by protesting students who threw rocks and water bottles at them on Friday.
The students, who have been protesting since Wednesday, took their protest to the streets of Braamfontein on Friday and were joined by about 150 outsiders.
The group of outsiders were dressed in political party regalia and broke through the Yale Road South and state Street gates, said Wits spokesperson Shirona Patel.
"They were armed with water bottles, rocks and teargas which they threw at private security officers."
“Three security officers were hurt and were taken to the campus health and wellness centre. They however did not require hospitalisation,” she told TimesLIVE.
The clash between the students and security officers lasted about 20 minutes outside the Great Hall before the protesters dispersed.
What started as a peaceful protest by a small group on Wednesday quickly escalated to chaos on Thursday when students burnt tyres and used rocks to barricade the entrance at the Yale and Empire roads, affecting the traffic flow.
The Wits student representative council (SRC) said the protest was for students who could not afford the high accommodation rate as the National Student Financial Aid Scheme only provided R45,000 per year. Accommodation at the university started at R51,000.
In addition, those with historical debt could not register as some owed nearly R150,000, the SRC said.
But the situation calmed down on Friday afternoon and campus protection services was trying to rid the campus of trespassers, Patel said.
“Entrances have been closed and staff and students will be allowed to leave. No one is now being allowed onto our campuses. We have already illustrated our commitment to trying to support our students as far as possible, and address many of the systemic national issues.”
The university has shown restraint when it came to the student protest but condemned acts of intimidation and destruction of property, said Patel.
