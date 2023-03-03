Gade called on society to protect educators who plant the seed of development.
Tied up body of Eastern Cape education official found in her car
Image: 123RF/FERNANDO GREGORY MILAN
The body of a senior official in the Eastern Cape education department was found tied up and wrapped in plastic and a blanket in the boot of her car.
Mandisa Mvoko was an education specialist for assessment and examination in the Alfred Nzo district.
The incident happened last Saturday night.
Education MEC Fundile Gade said he had learnt with shock of the “brutal and merciless murder” and described it as barbaric act.
In a statement on Friday, the department said a case of murder with an additional charge of defeating the ends of justice had been opened with police.
