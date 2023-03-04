Campaign to remove Mthatha’s illegal advertising
‘All we want is for our beloved town to be clean just like other towns’
Premium
By Sikho Ntshobane - 04 March 2023
Municipal authorities have declared war on illegal advertising billboards erected alongside major roads and posters on walls in and around Mthatha and have warned the owners of the signs to remove them down or face stiff penalties...
Campaign to remove Mthatha’s illegal advertising
‘All we want is for our beloved town to be clean just like other towns’
Municipal authorities have declared war on illegal advertising billboards erected alongside major roads and posters on walls in and around Mthatha and have warned the owners of the signs to remove them down or face stiff penalties...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos