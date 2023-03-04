‘Inflated’ house valuations leave ratepayers fuming
Huge increases for some homeowners, who have vowed to object what they say is a flawed process
Premium
By Sithandiwe Velaphi - 04 March 2023
East London property owners are crying foul over Buffalo City Metro’s property valuation outcomes, which they say have shot up above market value...
‘Inflated’ house valuations leave ratepayers fuming
Huge increases for some homeowners, who have vowed to object what they say is a flawed process
East London property owners are crying foul over Buffalo City Metro’s property valuation outcomes, which they say have shot up above market value...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos