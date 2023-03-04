×

News

Police seek assistance in nailing down killers of unidentified man

By TIMESLIVE - 04 March 2023
Police are searching for suspects in connection with a murder in Epping, Cape Town. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Fernando Gregory Milan

Pinelands police are seeking help from residents in finding those who murdered a man whose body was found in an open field opposite Evans Avenue in Epping, Cape Town.

The man's body was found on February 19 at about 5.25am. His throat had been slit and he had head injuries and multiple stab wounds.

He is believed to have been in his 30s. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det-Sgt Mhlauli on 082-559-4706, the Pinelands SAPS on 021-506-2118 or Crime Stop on 08600-10111. The MySAPS mobile app can also be used and all information will be treated confidentially. 

TimesLIVE

