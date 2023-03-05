A teenager was injured while swimming in a tidal pool in the seaside town of Ballito on Sunday afternoon in KwaZulu-Natal.
IPSS Medical Rescue and IPSS Search and Rescue responded to reports of a person who had sustained injuries in the tidal pool.
“On arrival of paramedics and rescue personnel it was found that a 15-year-old had sustained moderate injuries. The patient was treated on scene and transported through to a nearby facility by IPSS Medical Rescue for further care,” the organisation said.
IPSS did not provide details on the nature of the injuries.
Teen injured while swimming in Ballito tidal pool
Image: via Facebook/IPSS Medical
