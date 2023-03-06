Former Bosasa boss Angelo Agrizzi to prove why he can’t stand trial

The high court in Pretoria will on Tuesday hear arguments in two applications against former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi, where he needs to prove why he cannot stand trial.
The applications are in terms of section 67 (2) b Criminal Procedure Act, which states “if an accused satisfies the court that his failure was not due to a fault on his part, the provisional cancellation of the bail and the provisional forfeiture of the bail money shall lapse”.
Agrizzi is charged with fraud and corruption in relation to R1.8bn Bosasa and department of correctional services’ 2004-07 tenders.
The determination of both applications will have a bearing on his individual over the R800,000 corruption matter.
Sindisiwe Seboka, Investigating Directorate spokesperson, said the second application is in terms of section 342A of the CPA, which relates to unreasonable delay. “A court before which criminal proceedings are pending, shall investigate any delay in the completion of proceedings that appears to the court to be unreasonable and which could cause substantial prejudice to the prosecution, the accused or his or her legal adviser, the state, or a witness.’’
The matter is set down from March 7 to 9 at 10am.
TimesLIVE
State to file complaint about unreasonable delay in R1.8bn Bosasa corruption case
