The frantic search for a 12-year-old Ballito boy who went missing on Sunday night ended in tears of joy for his mother when he was found near his home.
Nazir Sadack of the volunteer group Community Emergency Response Team (Cert) told TimesLIVE the boy had gone to a nearby garage shop with a friend when he disappeared.
“He and a friend went to the shop not too far from his home. The friend returned home but he did not.
“His mother became frantic when she realised he wasn't home. He went missing at about 6pm. At 8pm there were frantic messages from the mother that her son was missing.
“Cert notified all relevant roleplayers about the missing child.
“We went to his last location, a garage in the Ballito area and the search commenced.
“After a short search the boy was found close to home by an IPSS search and rescue member.”
Joy as missing Ballito boy found hours after he disappeared
Senior reporter
Image: IPSS
Sadack said circumstances surrounding the boy's disappearance are unclear.
IPSS Medical Rescue said several units were dispatched to look for the child.
“The incredible turnout on a Sunday evening to search for the missing boy was amazing, and makes one grateful to live in such a community.
“A big thank you to neighbours, members of the community, security companies, ambulance services, neighbourhood watch, community policing forums and Cert for coming together to ensure a happy ending,” said IPSS.
TimesLIVE
